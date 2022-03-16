Raiders overhaul d-line by signing Jones, trading Ngakoue

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Two people familiar with the moves confirm that the Raiders will finalize a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trade Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis. The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols as new coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Patrick Graham put their imprint on the defense. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves can’t be announced until 4 p.m. EDT when the NFL’s business year begins.