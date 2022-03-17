Skip to Content
AP Nevada
Historic downtown Vegas casino adopts 21-and-older age limit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic El Cortez hotel-casino says it will become the second downtown Las Vegas property to adopt a 21-and-older age limit for guests and gamblers. General Manager Adam Wiesberg tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the policy begins April 1 for hotel guests, and ID checks will begin later at all entrances. The 80-year-old property is completing a casino redesign and hotel remodeling. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013. The new Circa Resort and Casino adopted a 21-and-older policy when it opened in October 2020. Nevada law requires gamblers to be at least 21 years old, and casinos are encouraged to keep minors away from gambling tables.

