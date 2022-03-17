Investigators: Pilot error cause of fatal Nevada plane crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal crash investigators say the pilot of a private aircraft that fatally crashed in mountains north of Las Vegas in 2019 was following directions of air traffic controllers at nearby Nellis Air Force Base. But a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board blames the pilot, Gregory Akers of Henderson, Nevada, for the crash of his single-engine plane into Gass Peak. Akers and Valeriya Slyzko, his wife, and Nina Morovova, his mother-in-law, all died in the crash.