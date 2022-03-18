1 dead, 2 injured in shooting involving BLM ranger
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One person was killed and two injured in a shooting involving a Bureau of Land Management ranger near the entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The ranger was not injured in the shooting Thursday afternoon. One of the injured people was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The other injured person had non-life-threatening injures. The BLM released no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating.