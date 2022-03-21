Reno’s newest hospital on track to open this spring

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A new full-service hospital in Reno is poised to open this spring. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports a pre-opening event on Monday will show select guests the progress of Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. CEO Alan Olive says the hospital received its certificate of occupancy. The hospital, part of the Universal Health Services system, will have 170 beds. It’s been under development for more than two years. Olive says it is the first new full-service hospital Reno has seen in more than a century. He says the Reno-Sparks area has seen immense growth in the past decade, especially with big tech companies like Tesla and Google planting roots.