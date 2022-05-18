Las Vegas police: Man arrested in death of casino manager

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Las Vegas casino manager who was run over after she confronted a man following a purse-snatching inside the business, police said.

The suspect was arrested Monday night in Southern California in the May 11 death of Alicia Gibellina, 60, police told Las Vegas news outlets.

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity or describe circumstances of the arrest, but police Lt. Ray Spencer said unspecified evidence collected at the crime scene allowed police to identify the suspect.

Gibellina went outside the restaurant to confront the man who got into a vehicle after snatching the purse of a woman who was playing a video gambling machine, police said.

The man’s vehicle ran over Gibellina after he put it into reverse to drive away from the casino, police said.