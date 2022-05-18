Police ID man held in Calif. in Vegas casino manager’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager who was run over by an allegedly stolen vehicle he drove after snatching a purse has been identified as 28-year-old Samuel Fredrick Schmid.

Schmid, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested on a fugitive warrant late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs by a Los Angeles police fugitive apprehension team, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Records showed Schmid was being held without bail at a Riverside County jail pending an May 31 court hearing and his transfer in custody back to Las Vegas to face criminal charges in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina.

Records did not reflect if Schmid had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Court records in Las Vegas show that Schmid faces murder, robbery, battery and conspiracy charges.

Police allege that Schmid put the stolen black Mercedes SUV into reverse and ran over Gibellina, fatally injuring her, after she went outside the Dotty’s slot machine parlor to confront him about the purse theft.