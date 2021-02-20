Firefighters on scene for House Fire in La Quinta

Breaking News

Firefighters are on the scene for a house fire in La Quinta.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Airport Blvd. and Monroe street.

Fire officials say the fire started outside the home, and then spread to the home's attic.

We're told fire crews will remain on scene at least until midnight.

There is no word yet on how the fire started, and no injuries are reported at this time.

