Sheriff Deputy in the hospital following car accident in Riverside

Breaking News

A Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy is in the hospital tonight after being injured in a car accident in Riverside.

Information about the crash was posted on twitter a short while ago.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A section of Van Buren Blvd. between Jurupa rd. and Limonite Ave is closed while the investigation continues.

People are being asked to avoid that area.

There is no word yet on the deputies condition, and no word on how the incident happened.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we work to get more information about what happened.

