72-year-old man missing in Cathedral City

A Silver Alert was issued in Cathedral City on Saturday night.

Police say 72-year-old Ruben Ayala went missing this morning around 7 a.m.

He was last seen at his home near Navajo Trail and Roundup Road.

Ayala is a Hispanic male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds, brown eyes and short messy gray hair.

He is light completed, gray goatee and was last seen wearing plaid blue/black long sleeve shirt, blue denim shorts, and black/white shoes.

Ayala also has a tattoo on his left thigh depicting the face of a woman.

He suffers from Alzheimer's and Dementia.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Cathedral City Police Department Dispatch Center at 760-770-0300.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.