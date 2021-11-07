Man killed after being hit by car in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Police have confirmed a man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of a traffic collision on East Palm Canyon, east of Cree Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers located an adult male lying in the westbound lanes of East Palm Canyon with major injuries.

The Cathedral City Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the parties involved are not being released at this time. No other injuries were reported.

The Cathedral City Police Department Traffic Team is investigating the collision and it is

unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Palm Canyon between Canyon Plaza and Golf Club is currently closed while the collision is under investigation.

The closure is estimated to remain for an additional two hours.



Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.