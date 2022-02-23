Man arrested for allegedly shooting at another man in apparent road rage incident

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station arrested a man accused of shooting at someone early this morning.

Authorities said they responded to a call just before 3:30 a.m. on Dillon Road in Coachella, near the I-10.

The male victim told deputies that he was shot at after asking the suspect to slow down while driving, but wasn't struck and no injuries were reported.

The suspect fired one round before fleeing the scene.

Deputies were later able to locate the suspect vehicle and the suspect on Vista Del Norte south of Dillon Road.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and the investigation is still ongoing.

