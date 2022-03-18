One person killed in Desert Hot Springs car crash

First responders are at the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs.

Cal Fire said one person died at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 7:30 this morning on North Indian Canyon Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard.

A second patient was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be released by authorities.

Desert Hot Springs Police are overseeing the investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.