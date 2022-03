Firefighters are looking into the source of an unusual odor at a Ralphs grocery store in Indio.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1509550644817895433

Cal Fire said crews received a report just before 7:30 this morning and responded to the building on Jefferson Street and Avenue 50.

The area has been evacuated as a precaution.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the situation.