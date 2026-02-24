Wrong-way DUI crash on I-10 Leaves one dead, Sig Alert remains in effect

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Sig Alert has been issued following a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 in Indio Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Nissan Sentra was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-10, just east of Dillon Road, when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry.

Investigators say the driver of the Sentra was suspected of driving under the influence. He suffered critical injuries in the crash and later succumbed to those injuries. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The driver of the Toyota Camry sustained minor injuries.

The freeway remains closed at Dillon Road as crews continue their investigation and clear the scene.

