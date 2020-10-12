Watch at noon: Update on CA response to coronavirus, wildfires

California

Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a live news conference at at noon Monday. He's expected to speak on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and historic wildfires.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

Riverside County reported 408 new cases Friday. This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 61,824.

MORE: Latest Riverside County Coronavirus Numbers

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.