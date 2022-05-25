Live: CA leaders announce gun legislation one day after mass shooting at TX elementary school
One day after a mass shooting rampage in a Texas elementary school, California Governor Gavin Newsom is promising strong action in protecting people from gun violence.
At 1:00 p.m. PT, he and other Democratic leaders are going to "announce efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities."
Commonsense gun safety laws work.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022
In CA, we have cut our gun death rate in half since the 1980’s.
We won’t solve this overnight -- but let’s stop pretending that these mass shootings are an inevitable horror we have to experience on a regular basis.
You can watch the announcement live streaming in the player below:
