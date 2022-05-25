Live: CA leaders announce gun legislation one day after mass shooting at TX elementary school

One day after a mass shooting rampage in a Texas elementary school, California Governor Gavin Newsom is promising strong action in protecting people from gun violence.

At 1:00 p.m. PT, he and other Democratic leaders are going to "announce efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities."

Commonsense gun safety laws work.



In CA, we have cut our gun death rate in half since the 1980’s.



We won’t solve this overnight -- but let’s stop pretending that these mass shootings are an inevitable horror we have to experience on a regular basis. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022

You can watch the announcement live streaming in the player below:

https://www.youtube.com/c/cagovernor