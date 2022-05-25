Skip to Content
Live: CA leaders announce gun legislation one day after mass shooting at TX elementary school

One day after a mass shooting rampage in a Texas elementary school, California Governor Gavin Newsom is promising strong action in protecting people from gun violence.

At 1:00 p.m. PT, he and other Democratic leaders are going to "announce efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities."

You can watch the announcement live streaming in the player below:

https://www.youtube.com/c/cagovernor

