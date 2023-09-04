Skip to Content
Two injured when racing Lamborghinis crash in Murrieta

Murrieta Police Dept.
Published 4:42 PM

Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash that took place as two Lamborghini Huracans were street racing in Murrieta, police said today.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Murrieta Police Department.   

Police said the luxury cars were racing at high velocities when one of them lost control and struck a vehicle that was traveling in the far right lane.

"Due to the debris field and a few hundred feet of skid, it was obvious that one of the vehicles was not doing the posted speed limit of 45 mph. It's not rocket science,'' police said.

A victim in the third car suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. One of the Huracan drivers identified only as "Austin from Colorado'' was taken to a hospital for an unspecified injury and would later be arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and illegal speed contest, according to police.

The other Huracan driver left the scene.

The investigation was ongoing.   

Lamborghini Huracans typically retail for well over $200,000.

City News Service

