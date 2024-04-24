Marine dies during ‘routine military operations’ at Camp Pendleton

A member of the U.S. Marine Corps died at Camp Pendleton this week while taking part in ``routine military operations,'' the USMC reported today.

The service member -- who belonged to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing -- died about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according the Marine Corps. Details on the circumstances of the fatality remained unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased was withheld pending family notification.