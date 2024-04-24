Skip to Content
California

Marine dies during ‘routine military operations’ at Camp Pendleton

Camp Pendleton
By
New
Published 4:47 PM

A member of the U.S. Marine Corps died at Camp Pendleton this week while taking part in ``routine military operations,'' the USMC reported today.

The service member -- who belonged to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing -- died about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according the Marine Corps. Details on the circumstances of the fatality remained unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased was withheld pending family notification.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content