Skip to Content
California

Disneyland ticket prices go up again

PHOTO: Mickey Mouse poses in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, Photo Date: 2024
Courtesy Disney
PHOTO: Mickey Mouse poses in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, Photo Date: 2024
By
Published 1:11 PM

For the second October in a row, Disneyland tickets jumped up today by roughly 6%, depending on the demand for a particular day.   

But the lowest single-day, one-park ticket on the lowest-demand days remained at $104. But the other six pricing tiers, all based on anticipated demand, now range in price from $126 to $206.  

The top price previously was $194.   

Upgrading to park-hopper tickets will remain $65.   

The increases also impacted multiple-day, single-park tickets, which also went up around 6.5%.   

Adding the "Lightning Lane" option now costs $32, up from $30.   

Magic Key passes also went up, with the various options increasing by either $100 or $125. The basic "Imagine" pass went up by $100 to $599. The top-tier ``Inspire'' pass also increased by $100, reaching $1,749.  

The good news? Parking prices remained the same, with general parking still costing $35.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content