Disneyland ticket prices go up again

For the second October in a row, Disneyland tickets jumped up today by roughly 6%, depending on the demand for a particular day.

But the lowest single-day, one-park ticket on the lowest-demand days remained at $104. But the other six pricing tiers, all based on anticipated demand, now range in price from $126 to $206.

The top price previously was $194.

Upgrading to park-hopper tickets will remain $65.

The increases also impacted multiple-day, single-park tickets, which also went up around 6.5%.

Adding the "Lightning Lane" option now costs $32, up from $30.

Magic Key passes also went up, with the various options increasing by either $100 or $125. The basic "Imagine" pass went up by $100 to $599. The top-tier ``Inspire'' pass also increased by $100, reaching $1,749.

The good news? Parking prices remained the same, with general parking still costing $35.