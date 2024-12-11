Deputies find $100 million worth of illegal marijuana in San Bernardino County

Deputies discovered $100 million worth of illegal marijuana at a stash house in San Bernardino County.

The discovery was made when authorities served a search warrant Marijuana Stash House was located at 5000 Block of Honeyhill Road in Oak Hills.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies seized 51 truckloads of 90,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in trash bags. Each trash bag weighed approximately 30 to 50 pounds.

No suspects were found inside the building during the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.