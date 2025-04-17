Marines killed in New Mexico crash, including Riverside native

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Camp Pendleton-based Marines who were killed earlier this week in a vehicle accident while deployed in New Mexico, including one from Riverside, were publicly identified today.

Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, of Riverside, and Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, of Fresno, died Tuesday following a solo vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The Marines, both combat engineers with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, were in the area supporting southern border operations, with the crash occurring during a "convoy movement," according to a U.S. Marine spokesperson.

Aguilera and Gamino were pronounced dead at a hospital in El Paso, Texas, while a third Marine from 1st Combat Engineer Battalion remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us,'' said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time."