Waymo suspends downtown LA service after self-driving cars torched

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Waymo has temporarily suspended its ride-hailing service in downtown Los Angeles after several of its self-driving cars were set on fire during weekend protests over immigration enforcement actions, the company confirmed today.

The protests, which erupted following a series of federal immigration raids, escalated Sunday when demonstrators vandalized and torched multiple autonomous vehicles. Footage showed several Waymo driverless taxis engulfed in flames and others spray-painted with anti-Trump and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement messages.

"Waymo is still operating in Los Angeles,'' a company representative said Monday, "however, out of an abundance of caution given the recent activity, we removed vehicles from downtown Los Angeles and will not be serving that specific area of L.A. at the moment."

The company added it is working in coordination with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Black smoke poured from about six Waymo driverless cars Sunday that were summoned to Los Angeles Street, then destroyed and set on fire. Authorities initially let the vehicles burn out on their own, choosing not to send in firefighters.

"Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby,'' officials stated.

By 7 p.m. Sunday, the car fires were extinguished by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's unclear why protesters targeted Waymo vehicles, which are operated by Alphabet, Google's parent company.

The company has long operated in San Francisco, where its white autonomous taxis are a common sight. It began offering driverless rides in Los Angeles in November 2024, following months of testing, according to its website.