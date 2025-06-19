‘Sophisticated’ drug smuggling tunnel from Tijuana to San Diego uncovered

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ)- This past Monday, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Homeland Security discovered the origin point of a sophisticated drug smuggling tunnel connecting Tijuana to the San Diego area.

In early April, U.S Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector Tunnel team uncovered a drug-smuggling tunnel that was actively under construction. They report that the tunnel was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems and a running track that seems to be designed to transport large amounts of contraband.

This tunnel is said to have been incomplete but spanned over 1,000 feet into the U.S. with an exit that was projected to connect to a commercial warehouse space based on the initial evidence.

The tunnel itself was measured by authorities and spans 2,918 feet in total and about 50 feet underground at its deepest point. Border Patrol, along with Homeland Security and the Government of Mexico, located the origin point of the tunnel to a residence in Nueva Tijuana. Following a warrant served by the Mexican authorities, it was revealed that the entry point had been freshly tiled over.

This was not the first obstacle that the agents faced. Upon their initial entry into the tunnel they were met with haphazardly placed barriers that were said to be placed in attempts to impede their progress.

“As we continue to strengthen the nation’s air and maritime border security, it’s not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes,” said Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector. “Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives. I’m grateful for the exceptional work of the Tunnel Team agents who placed themselves in danger, as well as the cooperation of our Mexican law enforcement partners.”

This tunnel is set to be filled with thousands of gallons of concrete to prevent the tunnel from use by Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Since 1993, over 95 different tunnels have been uncovered and remediated in the San Diego area alone. In hopes of preventing the smuggling of human, drugs and other contraband the U.S Border Patrol is maintaining high vigilance along pathways away from the U.S border.