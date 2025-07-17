Walt Disney audio-animatronics figure debuts for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KESQ) - Disneyland marked the 70th anniversary of the park's opening today, with guests getting the chance to see the first Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney.

"Walt Disney -- A Magical Life" at the Main Street Opera House begins with a film about Disney's life, culminates with a visit with Disney in his office and brings "together the past, present and future of Disney storytelling," according to a statement from The Walt Disney Co.

The speech the Audio-Animatronics figure gives comes from research of Disney's speeches and documents in the Walt Disney Archives in an attempt to "find the words that would bring him to life in a way that would feel as if we dropped into his office for a chat,'' according to Tom Fitzgerald, senior creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering.

"Creating our first Walt figure is an idea that's been whispered in the hallowed halls of Imagineering for years -- decades, even,'' Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last Aug. 10.

"We just had to wait for innovation to catch up with our dreams. And we're finally ready."

The attraction also includes site plans never seen before publicly as well vintage merchandise. Part of the exhibit includes furniture from the apartment Disney had with his family at the theme park when it opened. The Presidential Medal of Freedom Disney received from President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 is also on display.

"Walt Disney -- A Magical Life'' will eventually run in rotation with "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,'' which is being refurbished.

Debuting Thursday in the Main Street Cinema was "The Last Verse,'' a three-and-a-half minute film tribute to the songwriting Sherman brothers, which includes a new verse to ``It's a Small World (After All),'' created for the song's 60th anniversary in 2024.

The verse written by legendary composer Richard M. Sherman was his final Disney contribution in a career that also included joining his brother Robert in winning two Oscars for their work on ``Mary Poppins."

Richard M. Sherman died May 25, 2024, at the age of 95. Robert Sherman died March 5, 2012, at age 86.

The new verse will begin being played on the "It's a Small World" ride Thursday.

The anniversary was marked Thursday by Disney CEO Bob Iger ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell from Disneyland, joined by NYSE President Lynn Martin and of course Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

According to park officials, park employees -- referred to as cast members -- were treated to an early morning celebration to mark the occasion. The festivities also included live entertainment and a flag raising ceremony.

Iger and other cast members remained on hand to welcome park visitors on Main Street U.S.A. when the gates opened.