Man jailed for allegedly making false citizenship-based arrest at SD area restaurant

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man landed behind bars today after allegedly grabbing the manager of a University City-area fast-food restaurant, calling him an illegal alien, telling him he was under arrest and dragging him out of the business.

Joshua Walter Cobb, 40, entered the McDonald's in the 4200 block of Nobel Drive at about noon Thursday and approached the victim, who is Hispanic, from behind, according to the San Diego Police Department. The suspect then allegedly wrapped his arm around the worker's neck, accused him of being in the country unlawfully and led him outside.

"Other McDonald's employees came to the aid of the manager, and when security guards arrived on scene, (Cobb) left the (premises),'' SDPD Lt. Cesar Jimenez said.

San Diego police arrived in the area a short time later and took the suspect into custody.

"It was determined Cobb was not a law enforcement officer,'' Jimenez said. ``He was arrested for impersonating a police officer and for battery.''

Several witnesses subsequently posted videos of the incident online, the lieutenant said.

"We understand how concerning this can be for members of our community,'' Jimenez said. ``We want to assure residents that impersonating a law enforcement officer is a crime and the San Diego Police Department takes any reports of this nature very seriously."

Cobb was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.