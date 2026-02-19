LA County files lawsuit against Roblox over child exploitation claims

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit today against gaming platform Roblox, alleging the company engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices that exposed children to sexual content, exploitation and online predators.

The civil complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, alleges Roblox failed to implement adequate moderation and age-verification safeguards despite marketing the platform as a safe space for children.

County officials contend the company prioritized profit over child safety, allowing sexually explicit content, inappropriate interactions and grooming to occur on the platform.

"This lawsuit is about protecting children from online predators and inappropriate content,'' Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said in a statement. "Roblox has a responsibility to keep kids safe, but instead it has allowed its platform to become a place where children can be exposed to grooming and exploitation."

Roblox reports more than 151 million daily active users and over 380 million monthly users worldwide, with more than 40% under age 13, and nearly 75% of U.S. children ages 9 to 12 playing on the platform regularly, according to the statement.

The lawsuit alleges Roblox failed to adequately moderate user- generated content, enforce age restrictions or disclose the extent of inappropriate material and risks posed by sexual predators on the platform.

The lawsuit was filed by County Counsel Dawyn R. Harrison on behalf of the People of the State of California.

"This is not about a minor lapse in safety. It is about a company that gives pedophiles powerful tools to prey on innocent and unsuspecting children,'' Harrison said. "The trauma that results is horrific, from grooming to exploitation to actual assault. This needs to stop."

The county claims violations of California's Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law and is seeking injunctive relief, abatement and civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation per day.

In a statement provided to City News Service Thursday, Roblox rejected the allegations.

"We strongly dispute the claims in this lawsuit and will defend against it vigorously,'' the company said. "Roblox is built with safety at its core, and we continue to evolve and strengthen our protections every day. We have advanced safeguards that monitor our platform for harmful content and communications, and users cannot send or receive images via chat, avoiding one of the most prevalent opportunities for misuse seen elsewhere online. Safety is a constant and consistent focus of our work. We take swift action against anyone found to violate our safety rules and work closely with law enforcement to support investigations and help hold bad actors accountable."

The company added, "There is no finish line when it comes to protecting kids, and while no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends."

County officials described the lawsuit as the first filed by a California governmental entity targeting Roblox for alleged child endangerment and exploitation.

Parents with complaints regarding their child's experience on Roblox were encouraged to contact the county Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at dcba@dcba.lacounty.gov.