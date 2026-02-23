LA28 surpasses 5 million registrations for Olympic ticket draw

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The organizing committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has surpassed 5 million registrations for its ticket draw, officials announced today, calling it a "record-setting surge" of interest.

Registration for the ticket draw opened in January and will remain open through March 18 at tickets.la28.org. Once registered, participants are entered into a random drawing to receive time slots for future ticket purchase windows.

Fans will be notified by email between March 31 and April 7 if they have been assigned a time slot, according to LA28. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning in April.

LA28 said residents from all 50 states have registered, along with interest from 194 countries.

Organizers reported an average of about 100,000 new registrations per day, which they described as building momentum toward the 2028 Games.

LA28 previously announced that more than 1.5 million people registered within the first 24 hours after the ticket draw opened.

"As a historic Winter Games concludes, we celebrate the incredible athletes and achievements of so many,'' Reynold Hoover, LA28 chief executive officer, said in a statement. ``We are grateful for the millions of people who have expressed interest in joining us in LA in 2028 where more of these stories and dreams will come to life."

Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games will begin in 2027.