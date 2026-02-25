CA Supreme Court won’t review case of rapper Tory Lanez

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The California Supreme Court today rejected a defense petition seeking its review of the case of rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a 2020 dispute in the Hollywood Hills.

Lanez, now 33, was found guilty in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez -- whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- was sentenced in August 2023 to 10 years in state prison.

In a 46-page ruling last November, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that there were errors in the rapper's trial.

The justices noted that the testimony was ``more than sufficient to support the jury's finding that Peterson personally inflicted great bodily injury on'' Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez shot her during a July 12, 2020, argument following a get-together at Kylie Jenner's home. She said that she had no doubt that Lanez fired the shots, and that he later offered her $1 million not to say anything. According to the singer, Lanez told her to ``dance, bitch,'' and then shot her in the feet.

Under cross-examination during the trial, the Grammy Award-winning singer said she initially had no intention of talking about what had happened and ``didn't want to be a snitch,'' but felt she had to ``defend my name'' when she saw that people were ``making things up'' and suggesting that she hadn't been shot.

During the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion because she ``bruised his ego.''

``The shooting was because of the argument in the car,'' the prosecutor said, calling it an ``act of misogyny'' against her.

One of Lanez's attorneys, Jose Baez, called that argument ``nuts.'' He said there was ``no denying that alcohol was involved.''

``We're talking about foolish, reckless behavior that could have been much worse ... The intent was not to take someone's life,'' Baez said of the shooting.

Baez said the defendant ``admittedly was highly intoxicated'' the night of the shooting and didn't even remember afterward what the topic of the argument was.

In 2024, Megan Thee Stallion filed a request for a restraining order against Lanez, claiming he was orchestrating a harassment campaign against her from behind bars, conspiring with ``bloggers'' who post what she claims are defamatory statements about her on social media, questioning the veracity of her claims against Peterson and the evidence that was presented at his criminal trial.

A Los Angeles judge approved the restraining order request in January 2025.