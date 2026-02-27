Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka dead at 86

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Neil Sedaka, the singer-songwriter known for such hits as "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," "Calendar Girl" and "Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen," died today in Los Angeles at age 86.

In a statement posted online Friday, Sedaka's family said, ``Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.''

TMZ reported that Sedaka was taken by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel to a hospital around 8 a.m. from his Los Angeles-area home after feeling ill. The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station also responded, according to the report.

No cause of death was immediately released.

Sedaka was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1939, and raised in Brighton Beach, where a music teacher recognized his talent and encouraged his parents to buy him a piano. He later attended Juilliard's preparatory program for children.

At age 13, he met lyricist Howard Greenfield, and the two began a longtime songwriting partnership.

After high school, Sedaka formed a band called The Linc-Tones and achieved modest success before leaving the group to pursue other opportunities.

Sedaka and Greenfield continued writing as Sedaka launched a solo career. In 1958, Connie Francis recorded their song "Stupid Cupid," one of her first major hits. That same year, Sedaka released his debut single, "The Diary."

His 1959 single ``Oh! Carol,'' a nod to songwriter Carole King, who he dated in high school, became a major hit.

Sedaka continued his chart success in the early 1960s with ``Stairway to Heaven,'' ``Calendar Girl,'' ``Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen" and "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,'' which reached No. 1 and became his signature song.

Sedaka and Greenfield went on to write additional songs for Francis, including ``Fallin''' and ``Where the Boys Are,'' and also penned hits for Jimmy Clanton such as ``Another Sleepless Night'' and ``What Am I Gonna Do?''

His 1973 album ``The Tra-La Days Are Over'' included ``Love Will Keep Us Together,'' which became a No. 1 hit for Captain & Tennille two years later.

Sedaka also co-wrote ``Ring Ring,'' which became ABBA's first international hit and the title track of the group's 1973 debut album.

Over the course of his career, Sedaka released more than 25 studio albums and earned five Grammy nominations.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

A street in Brighton Beach was later renamed ``Neil Sedaka Way'' in his honor.

He continued performing into his later years and remained active with fans online.

Sedaka is survived by his wife, Leba, daughter Dara and son Marc, and three grandchildren.