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Ocean water warnings issued for five LA County beaches

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Updated
today at 4:39 PM
Published 4:38 PM

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - As soaring temperatures drive more residents to the coast this weekend, public health officials today warned beachgoers to avoid the water at several Los Angeles County beaches because of elevated bacteria levels.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued ocean water warnings for the following locations:
   -- Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey, entire swim area;
   -- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, entire swim area;
   -- Castlerock storm drain at Topanga County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain;
   -- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon; and
   -- Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Health officials said the warnings were issued after recent water samples showed bacteria levels exceeding state health standards, which could increase the risk of illness for swimmers, surfers and others entering the water.

Meanwhile, warnings were lifted for the Pulga storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach and Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove in Malibu after recent testing found bacteria levels had returned to state standards.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and additional information are available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.

Article Topic Follows: California

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