Skip to Content
California

Govenor Newsom signs Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez’s youth caregiver bill  into law

gov.ca.gov
By
Updated
today at 11:27 PM
Published 11:26 PM

INDIO, Calif (KESQ)- Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez announced today that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 2324, new legislation recognizing California's youth caregivers and expanding opportunities for them through Career Technical Education.

For Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez this bill hits home.

"This bill is deeply personal to my family," said Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez. "My wife, our children, and I have experienced firsthand the love, sacrifice, and responsibility that come with caring for RJ. Across California, hundreds of thousands of young caregivers quietly do the same every day for someone they love. With the signing of AB 2324, we're telling those young people that we see them, we value them, and the skills they've developed matter."

AB 2324 was sponsored by the Association of Regional Center Agencies, the California Association of Public Authorities for IHSS, and the California Association of Local Behavioral Health Boards & Commissions.

Assemblyman Gonzalez has thanked Governor Newsom for signing the legislation into law. The new law takes into effect on January 1, 2027.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Isabella Carballoso

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.