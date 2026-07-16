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Imperial County Superior Court dismisses data center lawsuit

KYMA
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KYMA
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Published 11:21 PM

Jalen Fong

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – A lawsuit against a nonprofit organization accusing them of civil defamation has been dismissed Thursday in court.

The Imperial County Superior Court granted a special motion, essentially dismissing a lawsuit against Comite Civico del Valle (CCV) and Luis Olmedo, its executive director.

The court determined the lawsuit, filed by Imperial County Computer Manufacturing, LLC and Sebastian Rucci, presented no admissible evidence supporting their allegations.

They claimed CCV or Olmedo participated in, directed, or orchestrated an alleged defamatory campaign concerning the proposed Imperial Valley data center.

CCV previously said the lawsuit was an attempt to silence critics of the data center.

To learn more about the lawsuit’s dismissal, read the press release below.

CCV & anti-SLAPP – Legal Victory Final Press Release 7.16.26Download

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