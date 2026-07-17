California attorney general sues City of Calexico

Lynette Niebla

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he is suing the City of Calexico.

The lawsuit, in conjunction with the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the Newsom Administration, alleges the City of Calexico failed to comply with the state’s Housing Element Law.

The Housing Element Law, according to the Attorney General’s Office, is for every city and county across California “must update its housing plan every eight years to meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or its share of the regional and statewide housing needs.”

However, HCD said they identified 15 local governments who remained out of compliance with the law, and while two-thirds of the local government came to compliance with the law, five of them, including Calexico, were said to be “to be still out of compliance to the Attorney General’s Office.”

“California’s housing crisis demands action, not excuses,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Jurisdictions that remain out of compliance with our Housing Element Law are standing in the way of the homes Californians need. We are well past the halfway point of the current housing planning cycle, and timely compliance is not optional. As I’ve said many times, no local government has to solve this challenge alone, but every local government has to do its fair share. Today, we’re showing how serious we are about ensuring that every city and county in California adopts a housing element. Restoring the California dream will take an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

“California can’t solve the housing crisis while some cities sit on their hands and dare us to do something about it,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). “These five jurisdictions had every chance to follow the law and plan for their fair share of housing. They chose not to, so now they’ll answer for it in court. Housing law applies statewide, and no city gets a pass.”

“The vast majority of California’s cities and counties have stepped up to achieve housing element compliance,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “For the small number that are still falling short, the actions we are taking today should send a clear message: no community is exempt from doing its part to solve our housing crisis. Alongside Attorney General Bonta, Governor Newsom and HCD will continue to hold local governments accountable for complying with state law.”

To learn more about the lawsuit against Calexico, click here.

Reporter Lynette Niebla will have the full story later this evening.

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