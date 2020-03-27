Gov Newsom issues statewide ban on evictions for renters through May 31

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders a statewide for renters affected by the coronavirus. The order is effective immediately and runs through May 31.

Newsom's order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and bans the enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts.

Tenants will be required to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent is due, that they can't pay all or part of their rent due to the coronavirus. The tenant is required to hold on to the documentation but is not required to submit it to the landlord in advance.

Tenants are still obligated to repay full rent in a timely manner and could still face eviction after the ban is lifted.