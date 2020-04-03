Grammy Award Winning Artist Christopher Cross Diagnosed with Covid-19 Corona Virus.

Coronavirus

5-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross confirmed that he was battling coronavirus in post on his Facebook pages Friday. Cross, whose soft rock hits “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” and “Sailing” were part of the soundtrack of the early 1980s, wrote, “I’m sorry to report that I am between the increasing number of Individuals who analyzed constructive for the COVID-19 virus.

Photo Credit: Grammy.com

“Although I am privileged sufficient to be cared for at house, this is maybe the worst illness I’ve at any time experienced,” the 68-calendar year-aged continued.

“For individuals of you who continue to do not feel the COVID-19 virus is genuine, or imagine it is a ‘hoax’ or element of some conspiracy, my assistance to you is to realize appropriate now that this is a lethal sickness spreading like wildfire during the environment,” his assertion went on. “PLEASE make each and every attempt to stall the spread of the virus.”