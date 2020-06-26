Watch live: National coronavirus task force briefing

Coronavirus

Members of the national coronavirus task force are holding a briefing detailing the latest updates on the federal response to the outbreak. Watch it live here:

The announcement comes as at least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid-19, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh high peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.