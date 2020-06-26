Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
today at 9:55 am
Published 9:23 am

Watch live: National coronavirus task force briefing

MGN coronavirus task force
200322182928-pence-task-force-coronavirus-march-22-live-video

Members of the national coronavirus task force are holding a briefing detailing the latest updates on the federal response to the outbreak. Watch it live here:

Coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing in nearly 2 months as cases rise

The announcement comes as at least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid-19, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh high peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

News / Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply