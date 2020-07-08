Skip to Content
Watch: Coronavirus Task Force briefing at 8:30 a.m.

Members of the national coronavirus task force are expected to hold a briefing Wednesday morning to detail the latest updates on the federal response to the outbreak.

It's expected to start at 8:30 a.m. PT. Watch it live here when it starts :

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to lead the briefing.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is planning a noon briefing Wednesday to provide updates on the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch that live on News Channel 3 at Noon and the KESQ News App.

