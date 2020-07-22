Watch live: Gov. Newsom to address coronavirus in CA at noon

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Wednesday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Newsom continues to encourage the use of face coverings and social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This isn’t complicated:

1) wear a mask

2) wash your hands

3) practice physical distancing.https://t.co/jYuupjskLJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 22, 2020

On Tuesday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, held a news conference on the pandemic response in the state.

Ghaly discussed when the state decides to use the "dimmer switch," the phrase used to refer to dialing back the state's reopening.

"We will always have that finger on the dimmer switch. We are not afraid to use it," Ghaly said. "We continue to watch the data very closely, and if we need to do even more with our strategies of closing, you know, changing and modifying further and maybe even considering other closures, we will do that."

