Palm Springs cracking down on people not wearing masks

Coronavirus

The new crackdown on people violating the statewide mandatory mask order in Palm Springs.

Foot traffic is picking up in downtown Palm Springs as some businesses remain open. Now, the city going the extra mile on mask enforcement.

“I saw a police car driving down the street on a speaker phone just asking 'this is your friendly police department just reminding you to wear a mask and social distancing please," said Johanna Herrera, manager of Lush Couture.

Manager of Lush Couture, Johanna Herrera said on Saturday, police circled the area three times using their loudspeaker to remind people to put on their masks.

“It’s really loud," said Herrera. "I can hear all the way in the back of the store, everybody kinda of turns around like what’s going on.”

Herrera said she heard it on the weekdays too. One visitor noticing the uptick in enforcement.

“We were riding our bikes without our masks with my son and nephew and a police officer came by he just gently said wear your mask, friendly but encouraging it," said Shauna Sledge, visiting from Colorado.

That visitor said she wasn’t bothered by the polite reminder. City manager, David Ready said police and code enforcement would fine people without masks starting this weekend.

“I do support," said William Van Hemert, a Palm Springs resident. "I know some people might think its extreme but still its a mandate.”

“You really got to take this by a case by case basis too if somebody is flouting the rules and refuses to follow the law then thats a problem," said Stephen Monkarsh, owner of Just Fabulous.

We reached out to the Palm Springs Police Department asking whether anyone was cited this weekend for not wearing a mask. They couldn't provide us that information at this time. But police continue to patrol the area.

“Mostly see people wearing masks some have it half on half off and what not," said Sierra Moore, from La Quinta. "Quite frankly, I am not someone who’s a judger but at the same time let’s just wear our masks please.”

If you would like to make a complaint you can call the "code enforcement hotline" at 760-778-8434.