Coronavirus



California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is hosting a video news conference at noon on Tuesday to provide an update on the response to coronavirus cases.

You can watch it live in the player below:

LIVE AT 12 PM: @CHHSagency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly hosts a video conference call to provide an update on #COVID19 in California. #TierTuesday https://t.co/zgi7NprdpB — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) November 24, 2020

