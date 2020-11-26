Locals make adjustments while celebrating amid the pandemic

Coronavirus

As the pandemic forces many families to downsize their thanksgiving plans this year, gusty conditions are posing another challenge as many prepare their Thanksgiving dinner.

There were a lot of shoppers coming in and out of Stater Brothers in Cathedral City making that last-minute run to the grocery store but some say this thanksgiving has been a challenge for them not able to see their whole family.

"Basically just relax with all the hectic stuff going on right now I rather just no cooking too much going on right now and with me, I kinda work full time so does my husband so we are like no cooking in the house just go visit my mom just do something very small."

Many had to rethink their plans. Some said they were taking a back seat this year and not cooking a traditional turkey. Other shoppers said they are celebrating the holiday with their immediate family but

there are so many factors at play this Thanksgiving.

If you are having dinner with family and friends. Health experts recommend a small outdoor dinner. They also say if you are celebrating indoors open windows and doors if possible so the fresh air can flow through your home.

Some locals say their plans to eat outside are up in the air as the winds continue to pick up. Along with that many box stores are not open late