CA officials reviewing new guidance to immediately expand vaccine availability to people 65 & older

Coronavirus

California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will provide an update on the coronavirus in the state.

You can watch the full update below:

Ghaly says officials are reviewing new guidance from the federal government encouraging states to re-evaluate COVID-19 vaccination distribution priorities, and a decision could be made in the next 24 hours about possibly immediately expanding vaccine availability to people aged 65 and older and others who have serious underlying health conditions.