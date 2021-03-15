Californians 16 and older with underlying health conditions now able to get the coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

According to a bulletin sent to providers across the state, starting Monday, March 15th, the California Department of Public Health advised that vaccinations can be made to people between ages 16 and 64 who suffer from:

-- cancer;

-- chronic kidney disease;

-- chronic pulmonary disease;

-- Down syndrome;

-- weakened immune system from solid organ transplant;

-- pregnancy;

-- sickle cell disease;

-- heart conditions;

-- severe obesity; and

-- Type 2 diabetes mellitus

"Healthcare providers may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals age 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19."

Vaccination efforts in the Coachella Valley continue in full force. Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) in partnership with Eisenhower Health and Coachella Senior Center conducted a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Coachella Senior Center on Monday, March 15th.

