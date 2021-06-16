Indio & Palm Springs COVID vaccine sites offering free Six Flags tickets for first dose recipients

Coronavirus

The Indio Fairground and Palm Springs Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination sites are offering free tickets to Six Flags for residents who receive their first dose.

The giveaway is part of California's "Vax of the Win," which gives away a variety of prizes to those who are vaccinated in the state.

This Six Flags ticket giveaway is only available to those receiving their first dose, and will continue while supplies last. The free tickets will be valid through September 6 at all four Six Flags parks.

The only other Riverside County clinics where the ticket giveaway is taking place includes, Riverside Sears, Lake Elsinore, Indio, and mobile van unit locations only. All these clinics are run by Curative.

Walk-ins are accepted at local clinics but you can visit MyTurn to make an appointment. Go to https://curative.com/covid-19-vaccine for more information, including daily van locations.