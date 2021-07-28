Riverside County Public Health recommends indoor mask use

Coronavirus

Riverside County Public Health is joining the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health in recommending indoor face mask use.

“Following the updated face mask guidance issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, and in light of the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases, Riverside County Public Health recommends residents follow the new state and federal guidance for face coverings," reads a notice by the county public health.

The CDC issued its new guidance for everyone in areas of high transmission to wear a face mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Looking at that tracker today shows that Riverside County would be considered "high transmission."

The county has not issued a mask mandate, these are recommendations at this time.

