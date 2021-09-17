PSUSD, CVUSD, DSUSD report active COVID case numbers

Coronavirus

Here are the latest numbers from the COVID-19 trackers of active cases in the public school systems, according to the Coachella Valley school districts.

Palm Springs Unified School District

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs Unified School District reported 43 active COVID-19 cases among students and staffers today.



According to the district's online case tracker, 36 students and seven staff members across 27 schools have tested positive for COVID-19, a three-case drop from last Friday's total case count of 46. Rancho Mirage High School has four confirmed active student cases, the most of any school in the district as of Friday. Five of the 27 schools within the district have no active COVID-19 cases.

The district updates the case tracker website daily and breaks down case numbers per school, distinguishing between cases involving students and staff. Once a case is no longer considered active, it is removed from the

district's tracker.

Parents of students who come into direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case will be notified by the district's Health Services Department, officials said.

More than 20,000 students returned to classrooms Aug. 4 under new COVID-19 protocols that include mask-wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks are optional outdoors and ``high-touch surfaces'' are required to

be cleaned on a daily basis, according to a 10-page document highlighting the district's COVID-19 precautions.

The COVID-19 active case tracker and COVID-19 guidelines can be found

at www.psusd.us/Page/7431.

Coachella Valley Unified School District

COACHELLA (CNS) - The Coachella Valley Unified School District today reported a total of 31 active COVID-19 cases among students, with the largest number at Coachella Valley High School.



According to a COVID-19 active case tracker on the district's website, all 31 cases were among students and there were no cases among staff across the district's campuses on Friday. At Coachella Valley High School, there were seven cases among students, according to the district. Nine of the 23 campuses listed had no cases.

The online tracker is meant to be a ``live document'' updated regularly with the most current statistics, according to CVUSD spokeswoman Lissette Santiago.

The district began its fall classes on Aug. 12. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all students, staff and visitors while indoors.

Other safety protocols in place include student plexiglass dividers available by family, student or teacher request; physical distancing to the extent possible; regular sanitizing of classrooms and common indoor areas; and making COVID testing available to students and community members.

The district's COVID-19 case tracker and COVID-19 guidelines can be found at cvusd.us/cvusd-community/safe-return-to-school.

Desert Sands Unified School District

LA QUINTA (CNS) - The Desert Sands Unified School District reported a total of 101 active COVID-19 cases among students and staffers today.

According to the district's online case tracker Friday, 86 students and 15 staff members across 36 schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

La Quinta High School had 12 active cases with 10 students and two staff members being reported, the most of any school in the district as of Friday. Six of the 36 schools listed on the dashboard have no active COVID-19 cases.

The district updates the COVID case tracker website daily and breaks down case numbers per school, distinguishing between cases involving students and staff. Once a case is no longer considered active, it is removed from the district's tracker. Cases are added to the dashboard within 24 hours of verification and anyone who was potentially exposed is informed.

More than 27,000 students returned to classrooms Aug. 18 under new COVID-19 protocols that include mask-wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks are optional outdoors and mask exemption forms can be filed by people who cannot wear them due to medical reasons, according to an 18-page document highlighting the district's COVID-19 precautions.

DSUSD's COVID-19 active case dashboard and COVID-19 guidelines can be found at dsusd.us/news/whats_new/COVID_safety_plan.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.