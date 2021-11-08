16 people test positive for COVID at Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

A COVID-19 outbreak at a local resource center for homeless and people in need has led to more than a dozen positive tests.

At least 16 people staying at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed on Monday.

Darla Burkett, CVRM's Executive Director, told News Channel 3 that they had 11 people test positive last Monday. Those people were moved into temporary housing last week, but due to no hotels over the weekend, staff had to make an area at CVRM to house the people who tested positive.

Currently, CVRM has a section that is 24 feet away from the general population which includes 70 people, Burkett said.

"Those who are suspected cases (no specific number available) have been isolated and moved to a separate location (that is our understanding). We are continuing to investigate the matter," wrote Jose Arballo Jr, senior public information specialist for the Department of Public Health.

Everyone at the shelter is set to undergo COVID-19 testing on Monday. Burkett said that all the patients who tested positive have been vaccinated.

Burkett added that all positive patients are currently asymptomatic.

