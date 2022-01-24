Riverside County reports 3747 new cases, 16 deaths, & 10 more hospitalizations since Friday

Hospitalizations

After several consecutive days of falling numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 patients to start off the week. This is since the county's last report on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 21 fewer COVID hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 1,065 patients.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Jan. 24 - 1,065

Jan. 21 - 1,055

Jan. 20 - 1,076

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 17 - 1,023

Jan. 14 - 991

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The county reported 4 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID since Friday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 174.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are approaching 100 patients. Hospital officials told News Channel 3 on Friday that there were 80 COVID patients, including six people in the ICU. All were unvaccinated.

According to the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department, 84% of the county's total licensed beds are currently occupied (35% is COVID positive), that's as of last Tuesday. It was up from a county report presented two weeks ago when the county revealed that 81% of beds were occupied.

The Emergency Management Department also revealed that 96% of ICU beds in the county are currently occupied ((33% COVID positive). Two weeks ago that was at 91%.

The department added that 29% of ED visits are COVID-related.

As the county said two weeks ago, the report is across the system, but some county hospitals are close or over 100% usage.

The latest vaccination status report by Riverside University Health System-Public Health revealed that unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021

Cases & Deaths

Since Wednesday, the county has reported 3,747 new cases & 16 deaths.

The county has a total of 437,812 cases & 5,746 deaths.

The Coachella Valley reported an increase of 1,350 coronavirus cases since since last Monday. There is now a total of 69,208 cases. The valley also reported 7 new deaths, bringing the total up to 1,129.

NEW CASES THIS WEEK IN EACH CITY

Desert Hot Springs - 88 new cases & 2 more deaths

Palm Springs - 94 new case

Cathedal City - 123 new cases

Rancho Mirage - 59 new cases

Palm Desert - 176 new cases & 1 more death

Indian Wells - 12 new cases

La Quinta - 137 new cases

Indio - 275 new cases & 1 more death

Coachella - 204 new cases & 1 more death

Communities- 182 new cases & 1 more death (Sky Valley)

Click here for more City and Community data

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined 1,535 combined cases among students and staff, down from 3,131 on Friday.

DSUSD continued to report decreases in cases. PSUSD and CVUSD are seeing cases trend upward, with PSUSD surpassing DSUSD in cases for the first time.

DSUSD has reported 739 cases (597 students and 142 staff) 1/21: 1,349 cases (1,128 students and 221 staff) 1/20: 1,536 total (1,304 students & 232 Staff) 1/17: 1,403 cases (1,186 students & 217 staff) 1/14: 1,896 cases (1661 students & 233 staff). 1/10: 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff).



PSUSD reported 634 cases (500 students and 134 staff) 1/21: 1,490 cases (1,281 students and 209 staff) 1/20: 1,281 total (1,080 students & 201 staff) 1/17: 847 cases (740 students & 107 staff) 1/14: 562 cases (484 students & 78 staff) 1/11: 72 cases (32 students and 40 staff)



CVUSD reported 162 cases (129 students and 33 staff) 1/21: 392 cases (227 students and 65 staff) 1/20: 374 total (276 students and 98 staff) 1/17: 286 cases (202 students and 84 staff) 1/14: 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff) 1/10: 66 cases (14 students and 52 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

Last week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded.

On Thursday, the county reported a decrease in the case rate for the first time this month, however, that number increased again on Friday.

On Monday, there was no change to either rate. We have reached out to the county to see if there was an issue gathering this data.

Case Rate:

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Jan. 20 - 255.1

Jan. 19 - 257.3

Jan. 18 - 256.0

Jan. 14 - 212.0

Jan. 10 - 103.0

Jan. 3 - 39

Dec. 3 - 13.6

Prior to last week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.

The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record of last week as well. The previous record before last week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.

The positivity rate also continued to grow to start off the week, however, Thursday also saw its first drop-off of the month. Friday saw a continuation of the downward trend.

Positivity Rate:

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 20 - 35%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Jan. 18 - 34.9%

Jan. 14 - 32.9%

Jan. 11 - 29%

Jan. 10 - 24.4%

Jan. 3 - 10.7%

Dec. 3 - 5.7%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage is reporting its highest ever a number of percent positivity among its patients. As of Wednesday, the rate is percent positivity for the hospital is 40.9%. Hospital officials tell News Channel 3 that this number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.

As of Jan. 24, there are at least 485 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

59.6% (or 1,387,729 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,770,424 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/24/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,071

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 999



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 466

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 431

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,490

Deaths: 136

Recoveries: 8,881



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,602

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 8,936



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 430



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,885

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 5,494



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 422

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 351



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,177

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,102



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 293



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 16,766

Deaths: 254

Recoveries: 15,483



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,444

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,912



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,355

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,247



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,076

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 993



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,282

Deaths: 140

Recovered: 5,568



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,598

Deaths: 140

Recovered: 5,107



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,746

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,541



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 307



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 570

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 530



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,382

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,300



· County Jails

There are 1,409 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,334 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,587 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,536 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.