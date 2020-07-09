500 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow operation in La Quinta

Crime

The La Quinta Special Enforcement Team discovered an illegal marijuana grow operations at a home in the city Wednesday evening.

The special enforcement team served a served a marijuana-related search warrant within the 51000 block of Avenida Obregon in La Quinta on Wednesday at approximately 5:41 p.m.

According to the La Quinta Sheriff's Station, the team discovered that the entire residence was being used as a marijuana cultivation and processing operation.

Authorities seized approximately 500 marijuana plants and other items from the home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Huyler at the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.